Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.50 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.60 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.