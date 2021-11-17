Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in October

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of RAIFY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.74.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
