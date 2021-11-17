Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in October

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RAIFY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAIFY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

