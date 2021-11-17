RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 164,356 shares valued at $5,570,029. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

