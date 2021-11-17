Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Achieves $99.25 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $19.22 or 0.00032011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $99.25 million and $7.17 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

