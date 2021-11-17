Raydium (RAY) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $10.31 or 0.00017202 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $790.13 million and $116.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,626,318 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.