Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of VFF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Village Farms International has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.64 million, a P/E ratio of -217.45 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

