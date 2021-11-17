Raymond James Reiterates C$56.00 Price Target for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$56.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.55.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$38.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 146.69. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

