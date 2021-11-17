Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.78

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 27355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

