Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $0.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,530.06 or 1.00025731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.19 or 0.06939156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

