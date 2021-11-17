Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Real Brokerage stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) by 657.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.87% of Real Brokerage worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.