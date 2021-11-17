Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

