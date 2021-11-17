Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $52.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,776. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

