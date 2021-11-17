REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.76

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 19844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REE shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

