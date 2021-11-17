Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $165.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

