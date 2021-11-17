Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

