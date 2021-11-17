Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

