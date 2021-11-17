Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 160.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Marine Products stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $435.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.21. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

