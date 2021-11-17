Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

