Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CCB opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $44.89.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

