Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.98% of China Online Education Group worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:COE opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

