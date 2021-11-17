Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Manitowoc worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

