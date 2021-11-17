Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.12

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $27.87. Renren shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 29,634 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

