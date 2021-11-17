Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.69. Repay has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Repay by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

