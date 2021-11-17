Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Portillos Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Portillos in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

