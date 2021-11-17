Research Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. HomeStreet has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.