Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.