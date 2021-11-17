REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 3.5%

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

