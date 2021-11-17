Reviewing Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12% nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 nCino 0 4 6 0 2.60

Safe-T Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. nCino has a consensus price target of $79.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than nCino.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 7.29 -$7.84 million N/A N/A nCino $138.18 million 49.35 -$40.54 million ($0.52) -136.32

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nCino beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

