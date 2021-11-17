Reviewing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.64) -7.55 Oatly Group $421.35 million 14.30 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oatly Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.50%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 22.13, indicating a potential upside of 117.42%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Stryve Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

