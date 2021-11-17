Reviewing WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.09 $25.66 million $0.20 31.90

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology 6.01% N/A -11.69%

Summary

Priority Technology beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

