Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ REVH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,575. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.