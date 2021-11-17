RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the October 14th total of 112,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

