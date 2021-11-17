RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $651.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 12-month low of $402.24 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

