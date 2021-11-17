Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Purchases 427 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 427 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $20,773.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $355.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

