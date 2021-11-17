Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 3,116,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,414. Riskified has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

