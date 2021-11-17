Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $762.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

