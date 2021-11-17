Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Jiten Behl Purchases 8,400 Shares

Nov 17th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian stock traded down 25.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 146.07. 71,765,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

