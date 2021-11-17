Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $266.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.24. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

