Rocket Pool Price Tops $46.65 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $479.58 million and $6.08 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $46.65 or 0.00077337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00223193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

