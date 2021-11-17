Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88.

RKLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rockley Photonics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

