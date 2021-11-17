Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.23

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.23 and traded as low as C$60.33. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.59, with a volume of 1,309,738 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.38.

The company has a market cap of C$30.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

