Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $360.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $390.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.14.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU traded down $23.48 on Wednesday, reaching $252.98. The stock had a trading volume of 98,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,763. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $231.50 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.88 and a 200-day moving average of $353.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,951 shares of company stock worth $142,190,267. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 347.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.