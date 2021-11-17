Ronald Sege Sells 1,584 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald Sege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04.

Shares of UI opened at $301.96 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.84.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $8,068,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

