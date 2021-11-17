Rosemary Leith Buys 200 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Rosemary Leith bought 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,145.81).

ICP stock opened at GBX 2,404 ($31.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,177.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

ICP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

