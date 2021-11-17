Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Avient worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Avient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

