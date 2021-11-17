Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CareDx were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 434.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CareDx by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -135.71 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

