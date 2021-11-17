Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 587,677 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

