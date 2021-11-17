Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 202.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.43% of Inotiv worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inotiv by 229.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Inotiv stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $874.82 million, a P/E ratio of -137.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.