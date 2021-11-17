Royal Bank of Canada Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $51.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.