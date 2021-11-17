Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AFG opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

